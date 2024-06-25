The Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has taken a significant step forward in addressing drunk driving cases in the country by acquiring 100 breathalysers.

According to Chief Road Transport Officer, Larry Chewere, the procurement has been made possible through the Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project (SATCP) funded by the World Bank under the Ministry of Transport.

Chewere who shared this positive development during a media training session in Mponela, Dowa district, said the procurement reflects a proactive approach to enhancing road safety in Malawi.

“The breathalysers are there to deal with the issue of drunk driving. When drunk drivers hear that there are enforcement officers with breathalysers, they choose to use a driver who is not drunk.

As a result, we have seen a drop in accidents caused by drunk driving,” said Chewere.

He further disclosed that the department has also purchased vehicles and reflective jackets under the 6-year project which he said demonstrates a commitment to improving overall safety measures on the country’s roads.

According to the Chief Road Transport Officer, the agency is also acquiring ten-speed traps as part of the project, which he said will aid in lowering the number of traffic accidents caused by speeding.