Malawi Posts Corporation has revealed plans to temporarily halt their post-bus service, effective June 30th, with no definite timeline for resumption. This announcement was made today via the company’s official Facebook page.

In their statement, the company said the suspension has been prompted by the ageing condition of their vehicle fleet.

The rising maintenance and operational costs associated with the ageing buses have led to persistent financial losses for the business, forcing this temporary discontinuation of the service.

The statement further said, Since the introduction of the Post Bus service in 2019, it has served as a vital transportation link, connecting major cities across Malawi such as Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and Karonga.

Over the past few years, the service has transported over 1.3 million passengers, becoming an integral part of the country’s mobility infrastructure.

The Corporation says it is committed to restrategizing and making a comeback with a revitalized and sustainable post-bus service, demonstrating its resolve to restore this crucial transportation link.