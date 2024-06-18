The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has announced the lifting of the temporary suspension of sporting activities in the country.

MNCS Chief Executive Officer Henry Kamata announced in a statement dated 18 June 2024 in which he expressed gratitude for the sports fraternity’s solidarity and support during the time of national grief.

MNCS Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kamata.

“The Council extends its deepest gratitude to all sporting associations and affiliates for their respectful observance of the guidance to suspend all sporting activities following the tragic demise of the country’s Vice President, Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight officials on 10th June 2024,” reads part of the statement.

The Council has since directed that as the sporting endeavours resume, the fraternity should continue to honour the memory and legacy of the former Vice President and others by embodying the spirit of peace, unity and excellence in sporting activities.

MNCS suspended all sporting activities on Wednesday 12 June 2024 following the death of Dr Chilima and eight other officials who perished in a tragic plane crash in Chikangawa forest on Monday, 10 June 2024.