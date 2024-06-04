Five female students who will perform exceptionally well in the Junior Certificate of Education exams which began today, will get K1 million each from the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM).

PRISAM president Dr Ernest Kaonga confirmed the development to Malawi24 saying this is one way of motivating girls sitting for their JCE examinations this year.

He said: “We need to motivate these students because we aim to see them scoring highly during exams. As PRISAM president, l have put aside K5 million to five girls who will emerge as top performers during these examinations.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are from a public or private school. I am looking for the top five girls who will smile for their hard work.”

Kaonga further stressed that the gesture is an expression of commitment towards complementing the government’s efforts to improve the country’s education system.

This year, 163,950 candidates are sitting for the 2024 JCE examination. Out of the population, 84,226 are female students.