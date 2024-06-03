The Malawi Prisons Service has released the names of one thousand successful candidates selected to undergo twelve (12) months of training for Recruit Prison Warder (Grade N) at Malawi Prison Staff Training School in Mapanga, Blantyre.

The Service, through a statement signed by National Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Chimwemwe Mike Shaba, says “This follows the physical and oral interviews that were conducted from the 17th to the 27th of February, 2024 in all the four regions.”

According to the statement, the selected candidates are expected to report for training on Thursday, the 20th of June, 2024, and failure to report within two weeks from the stated date means they are not interested in the training and their places will be annulled.

The Service further reported that the list of the successful candidates has been dispatched to all the Prison formations across Malawi, except Salima, Mchinji, Chiradzulu, and Phalombe districts where the list has been dispatched to the District Commissioners’ offices since they have no prison formations.

All successful candidates have been advised to carry their original certificates, valid National ID, civilian clothes, neck-tie, and pressing Iron when reporting for the training.