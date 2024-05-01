Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated 4,000 bags of Maize Flour worth K220, 600 Million to flood victims at Ngala Lakeland School Camp in Dwangwa as one way of supporting the victims who are at risk of food insecurity.

The devastating floods displaced 2340 households within the Dwangwa Community following heavy rains earlier this month.

General Manager McLean Debwe said the situation made the company come in with the donation.

Illovo Sugar Malawi donating to the flood victims.

He hailed the victims as hardworking people who, under normal circumstances, work in their fields and carry out other businesses to feed their families without any support from a third party, but now they have been affected and they cannot do any of the things they used to do due to the floods.

“We understand that there was serious damage to property, infrastructure, crops, and loss of lives. The effects of the floods were so huge that most of the communities are at risk of being food insecure this year. That is why we are committed to supporting the affected families. IIIovo will also support Nkhotakota District Council in all logistical costs for this donation to ensure it reaches out to all the beneficiaries,” he explained

He also revealed that Dwangwa lllovo Estate and surrounding sugarcane farmers were not spared by the floods as they lost sugarcane yield over 100,000 tons which is roughly equivalent to 10,000 tons of sugar.

On his part, Senior Chief Kanyenda says he will not tolerate anyone who will be involved in selling the Maize flour to vendors and if anyone is found doing so, Police will apprehend them to ensure that the donation is used for the intended purpose.

Nkhotakota District Council Director of Human Resource and Administration, Martin Chithabwa, commended the company for the donation, saying it will go a long way considering that the victims cannot afford to buy food items on their own because they have no means of sourcing income. The bags are weighing 50Kgs each.