Enthronement of William Mchombo as 3rd Anglican Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) will take place at St. Peters and Paul Cathedral in Mangochi district on May 18th this year.

ADUS, Vicar General, Canon, Fr. Grant Timpudza Tebulo disclosed this during a press briefing at Malosa in Zomba.

“We want to inform the nation that the enthronement of Bishop William Mchombo as the new Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire will take place on May 18th this year. We thank God for being with us during the period we had no bishop,” said Fr. Tebulo.

Mchombo was appointed Bishop of ADUS at Holly Cross Cathedral in Lusaka Zambia on February 29, 2022.

Canon, Fr. Tebulo was optimistic that the enthronement of the new bishop will be eventful and memorable.

He said the enthronement of Bishop Mchonbo comes after almost one year without bishop of ADUS.

Chairperson of the Enthronement Organizing Committee, Winasi Boma said preparations are going well and ADUS expects that State President, Lazarus Chakwera will attend the event.

He added that Anglican bishops from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique plus others within Malawi will also attend the enthronement of the new ADUS bishop.

Boma therefore called on individuals of goodwill to contribute money for the enthronement ceremony.

He disclosed that the total budget for the event stands at K16 million but only K5 million has been mobilised.

Bishop Mchombo replaces Bishop Brighton Vitta Malasa who left office on October 23, 2022.