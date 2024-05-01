Isaiah Emmanuel Sunganimoyo has apologized to all the Muslims in Malawi. Isaiah accused Muslims of torturing the Christian community in the Muslim-dominated districts.

He further accused Muslims of beating Christian preachers to force them out of their places, stopping them from preaching in the areas where Islam is dominating.

However, the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) accused Sunganimoyo of defaming Islam through his Facebook video.

MAM through a press statement, condemned the reckless remarks and blamed the Malawi Police for failing to bring Sunganimoyo to book.

Weeks after the statement, Sunganimoyo offered an apology, saying he observed that Christians are torched elsewhere and not in Malawi. He says it is wrong to associate Muslims in Malawi with terrorists, adding that people of different denominations enjoy peaceful co-existence in the country.

Speaking through a video clip circulating on various social media platforms, Sunganimoyo said the research he conducted has revealed that 90 percent of Muslims are truly faithful to Islam and are for peace and love, law and order. In comparison, 10 percent are Muslims who believe in violence in the name of Islam.

He has further faulted Muslims, particularly from Mangochi, for being connected to violence in the name of Islam because many are used to going to South Africa where they learn a different culture, and when they return, they preach violence in the name of their religion.

He has thanked MAM leadership for bringing sanity between Islam and Christians, claiming that without this body, there would be war between these two religious groups in the country.

“Through my research, MAM has demonstrated that it is for peaceful coexistence, love, and unity with members from other religions who always fear associating with Muslims because of others who can cause havoc in the name of protecting Islam,” said Sunganimoyo.

He said the body has proved to Malawians that Islam is a peaceful religion and does not accommodate violence, alleging that Satan is hiding in these two religions, but there are others within the two denominations who preach love and unity amongst people to co-exist.

He has since advocated for the government to establish many schools in the Eastern Region districts and Muslim-dominated districts to get rid of ‘ignorance’ which makes them more violent towards other religions.