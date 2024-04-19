The Chisenjere First Magistrate court in Chileka, Blantyre, has convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor for robbing a teacher of K1.4 million at a lodge at Lunzu trading center.

According to Chileka Police Publicist, Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, the Court heard through state prosecutor Sub/Inspector Thomson Mathungwe of Lunzu police unit that Witness Kaning’a committed the offense during the night of 3rd March 2024.

It is reported that during that night, Kaning’a attacked and robbed money amounting to K1.4 million from Goster Walama, a teacher at St Pius Primary School who booked a room at Maidens Lodge at Lunzu Trading Center in the City.

After Walama complained, the Police instituted an investigation which led to the arrest of Kaning’a and the recovery of the whole amount of money which he robbed the teacher.

However, appearing before the Court, Kaning’a pleaded not guilty to the charge, but he was later proven guilty and Sub/Inspector Mathungwe pleaded for a stiffer punishment saying the convict is not a first offender as in 2017, he was also convicted by Chiradzulu First Grade Magistrate Court on similar offense and he saved 84 months jail term.

Furthermore, Mathungwe told the court that a hefty punishment for Kaning’a would act as a deterrent to other would-be offenders, arguing that such cases are rampant in Chileka.

Passing his sentence, Magistrate Kitty Nkhono agreed with the state and sentenced Kaning’a to 120 months imprisonment with hard labor.

The convict hails from Ngwale village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpama in the Chiradzulo district.