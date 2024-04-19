The Malawi Women’s National Football team players are all smiles as the government has finally handed over plots that President Lazarus Chakwera promised last year after the team won the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship Cup.

On 28 October 2023, President Chakwera offered plots to all the ‘Scorchers’ players following a 100% record which saw the team winning the 2023 Hollywood Bets COSAFA Women’s Championship Cup which took place in South Africa.

Following the promise, the Ministry of Lands, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, has on Friday this week, officially handed over plots in Area 45 in Lilongwe to all the players who participated in the tournament.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Principal Secretary responsible for Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, commended the president for the gesture which he said will motivate the Scorchers players.

While thanking the Ministry of Lands for making the promise a reality, Mtumodzi said the plots have been provided free of charge as a reflection of the nation’s deep appreciation for the Scorchers’ historic achievement and to inspire young Malawians for the sport.

He, however, encouraged Scorchers players not to sell the plots so that they should remain a memorable symbol of their contribution to the sport.

On her part, Adelaide Migogo, who is the Chairperson of the National Women’s Football Association, wooed the corporate world to continue supporting the players so that they should start developing structures on the plots which she said would give them a sense of ownership.

She also commended the President for fulfilling his promise, which has motivated the Scorchers to pursue even greater achievements.

Scorchers vice-captain, Madyina Nguluwe, while hailing President Chakwera for fulfilling his promise, vowed to work extra harder and bring more excitement to the nation.

The plots, which are 25 by 30 meters in size and worth approximately K11 million each, are located in Area 45 on the left side of the road to Likuni, bordering Katete Farm.