Government says the Phungu Wanga project, which was launched on Tuesday at Kawere Ground in Mchinji North Constituency, will improve citizens’ participation in Parliamentary activities.

Phungu Wanga project seeks to improve citizen awareness and participation in Parliamentary proceedings, empower citizens to advocate for change, and strengthen the capacity of Members of Parliament.

Speaking during the launch, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, said that Parliament is dedicated to bolstering the critical bond between citizens and their elected representatives.

Hara added that through the project, citizens have the opportunity to engage with their elected representatives at a more personal level thereby fostering a deeper sense of community involvement and empowerment”

She added that the project will also promote transparency and accountability in governance by encouraging open dialogue and active participation between parliamentarians and their constituents.

Head of Cooperation at the European Union, Ivo Hoefkens, emphasized the need for parliamentarians to remain in touch with their constituents after the elections to promote good governance.

The project has been funded by the European Union to the tune of K1.2 billion and will be implemented in three districts namely Mchinji, Rumphi, and Balaka.

The project has been signed by Save the Children, the European Union (EU), and the Parliament of Malawi