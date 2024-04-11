Malawi police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested two men for stealing 24 bottles of Nyasa beer.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the two have been identified as Saidi James aged 20, of Chigwamowa village, and Mphatso Kachepa aged 27, of Lifuwu village.

Manda said that the incident occurred during the odd hours of the night of April 9th, 2024 and the suspects and two other accomplices entered a liquor shop at Mtandire on the pretext of being potential customers.

“A salesman, who also uses the shop as a resting place, told the men that he has closed the shop but the suspects still insisted that they be served. The suspected criminals, who were armed with dangerous weapons, threatened his life unless he handed them alcohol soon after the salesman had opened the shop’s door.

“Fearing for his life, the complainant obliged and gave the group 24 bottles of Nyasaland beer, fortunately, he noticed two of them and he reported the matter to Lingadzi Police Station,” said Sergeant Manda.

The two were arrested by police following a manhunt and they voluntarily admitted to Police of being behind a series of robberies at ABC junction.