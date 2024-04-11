Malawi Police in Nkhata-Bay district has assured people of intensified traffic management interventions in a bid to improve the prevention of accidents in the district.

This comes as Nkhata-Bay district has registered a 50 percent decrease in road accident rates in the first quarter of this year.

Confirming the development, Nkhata-Bay Police Station Spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James, indicated that the decrease has been contributed by the introduction of Breathalyzer and in-depth traffic checks which he said primarily focused on regulating unnecessary speeding, overloading, and overtaking.

He added that the cordial relationship between the police and road users in the district has also contributed to the decrease.

“Additionally, improved relationship between police officers and road users has also led to the reduction of road accidents in the district. This is so because it has aided in the understanding of disseminated information on traffic rules and regulations which were accomplished through various awareness initiatives,” said Sergeant James.

According to the district’s 2024 quarterly report on traffic management, a total of seven accidents have been registered in the first three months of this year as compared to 14 cases recorded in 2023 in the same period, representing a 50 percent drop.