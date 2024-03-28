Form four students from private schools which are under the umbrella body of the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) will start to sit for PRISAM mock examinations this year.

PRISAM, through its president Dr. Ernest Kaonga, announced the development on Wednesday through a press statement, saying the idea is to make sure that private schools continue performing well in the Malawi School Certificate of Education exams.

While indicating that the examinations will be administered across the country in schools registered with the body, Kaonga said the idea is to make sure that private schools should always be on top when it comes to Malawi School Certificate of Education examination results.

According to the statement, this year, the mock examinations will be administered in April to prepare the form four students for the forthcoming 2024 MSCE examinations.

“We want our students to outshine others and we thought it wise to start administering mock examinations to all the form four students in all our member schools,” said Kaonga.

He further revealed that the association is also planning to start administering similar examinations to all PRISAM schools for form two and standard eight students.

“We believe in providing quality education to our students and we feel that the time has come for us to start administering mock examinations to all form 4, 2, and standard 8 students under PRISAM as one way of shaping them ahead of MANEB exams,” added Kaonga.

Kaonga said these kind of ideas will help to improve results in national examinations and he has since reaffirmed PRISAM’s commitment towards complementing the government’s efforts on improving the education standards in the country.