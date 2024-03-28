The organizers of the Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament have moved this year’s event to Lilongwe following a disagreement with the Northern Region Volleyball Association (NRVA).

This publication has found a leaked document addressed to the Central Region Volleyball Association (CRVA) to consider partnering with the event management committee towards hosting the invitational tournament slated for the 28th to 30th of July 2024 which will be participated by teams from different countries in the Eastern and Southern African countries.

According to the leaked document signed by the tournament’s organizing committee Chairperson, Killy Msukwa, who requested to have the tournament hosted by CRVL at a time when they considered canceling the tournament despite having several foreign teams interested in taking part in the event.

The letter states that the Central Region Volleyball Committee will be responsible for collecting and managing affiliation fees which is pegged at USD100 per team and category, though it is still subject to discussion and revision, depending on other unforeseen circumstances.

“Our Committee will provide technical and financial support wherever need be and as far as the operations and administration of the upcoming tournament is concerned, the games will now be hosted in Lilongwe city as per the new plans,” reads part of the letter.

Confirming the development, the tournament’s organizing chairperson, Msukwa expressed disappointment with the conduct of some NRVA executive committee members who have forced them to move the event to Lilongwe, but he could not explain the reasons for the disagreements.

However, this publication, through an anonymous source, has discovered that NRVA has been discussing with Gland Palace Hotel management, sponsors of the international tournament, to withdraw the sponsorship and channel the resources towards some volleyball activities within the Northern Region, an idea which was turned down by the sponsors.

He also disclosed that the CRVL has communicated to give a response in the next ten games.

Efforts to get clarifications from the CRVL and NRVA spokespersons proved futile since their General Secretaries could not pick up calls.

Mzuzu City has previously hosted the event for the last two years.