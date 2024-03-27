Police at Jenda Trading Center have apprehended four people suspected of committing various crimes in the district.

According to the Public Relations Officer at Jenda Police Station, Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka, the four were arrested through an intelligence-driven operation conducted on the night of March 26, 2024.

Mseteka said the first two suspects, Chifundo Simbeye 23, and Rightwell Ngulube 28, were found in possession of a King Lion motorcycle which they were offering for sale at Jenda Trading Centre and had forged documents for the motorcycle which they claimed to have taken it from Mzuzu.

While Chipiliro James 21, and Samuel Jambe 23, were found in possession of a 32-inch Samsung Plasma screen suspected to have been stolen in Zambia in February this year.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged with two offenses; found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen and bringing in property dishonestly acquired outside Malawi.

All suspects will appear before the court after the completion of the investigations.