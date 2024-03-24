The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has closed the campaign period for the 26 March 2024, Local Government By-elections in Rukuru, Kaporo, and Chilanga Wards.

According to a statement released by the Commission, signed by its Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi the campaign period has ended on Sunday, 24 March, 2024 at 6:00AM.

MEC indicated that all stakeholders who campaign outside the set period will face the consequences according to the law.

“All stakeholders are reminded that it is a violation of the law to campaign outside this period and all those found guilty will face the due process of the law. After this deadline no one will be allowed to go around soliciting, canvasing, or pasturing for votes, either directly or indirectly,” reads part of the statement.

MEC has also reminded supporters or agents that they will not be allowed to campaign or drive around hooting or playing campaign songs with loudspeakers disseminating any campaign messages of their candidates.

The electoral body has also pleaded with faith groups to be on guard and ensure that their places of worship are not campaign houses during this period.

The By-elections in Karonga district will be conducted in Kaporo, Chilanga, and Rukuru Wards where a total of 21 candidates from different parties are contesting for the position of ward councilor.

Out of 21 candidates contesting for the position of Ward Councilor, only two candidates are females contesting in Rukuru wards while five are males, a total of six males from Kaporo ward while Chilanga Ward has 8 male contestants.