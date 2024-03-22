Malawi government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry says the government will continue assisting Cooperative farmers in the country to find markets for their products, both locally and internationally.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Sostain Gwengwe made the remarks when he had a business breakfast with the Commercial Farmers Cooperative Society (COFACO) in Lilongwe.

Gwengwe said that the government is mobilizing resources through partnerships and collaborations to implement the Mega Farm strategy to support Agriculture Cooperatives.

The Minister emphasized the need for cooperative farmers to increase the value of their products, create stronger international markets, and improve the country’s productivity.

“By producing products with value addition, cooperative farmers can create robust international markets and enhance the country’s productivity through increased exports,” said Gwengwe.

The Minister also hailed COFACO for its innovative approaches and scientific research, combined with traditional knowledge, to create the productivity of their fields, diversify crops, boost their nutrition, and build climate resilience.

In his remarks, Controller of Agriculture Extension and Technical Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Alfred Mwenefumbo said farmers are interested in engaging with donors regarding Mega Farms hence the meeting is of great importance.

On her part, COFACO Chairperson, Hellen Chabunya indicated that they will continue working with the government to improve and create sustainable agriculture systems and increased productivity.