Police at Soche in Blantyre district have arrested eleven members of B13 gang for allegedly disturbing classes at Schools around Soche area.

Public Relations Officer for South West Region of Police Inspector Joseph Sauka has told Malawi24 that police learnt that on March 11 and 12, 2024, some youths calling themselves B13 disrupted classes at Manja, St. Pius and Mlambalala schools and they threatened to assault some learners.

He said that following the report, Police instituted investigations which have led to the arrest of the suspects who are aged between 12 years and 23 years.

Four of the suspects are school going while seven are school dropouts.

Police in the region have since appealed to the public to report to Police all criminal activities happening in their respective areas rather than just posting on social media as this has a potential of bringing unnecessary fear, panic to the public.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public of their safety and security and that they should not live in fear as police is doing everything possible to crackdown all criminal activities in the region.