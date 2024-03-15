President Lazarus Chakwera says government is committed to completing construction of Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University in Mzimba.

Chakwera said this after paying Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa a courtesy call at his Edingeni Headquarters in the district on Thursday.

Speaking to a crowd of people gathered at Edingeni Trading Centre, Chakwera said the K450 billion university project will boost animal husbandry in the district, once completed.

“The university will mainly focus on animal science programmes hence it will be a strategic institution of high learning for Mzimba District as many people here keep animals including cattle and goats,” Chakwera said.

He also pledged that government will construct a tarmac road from Embangweni to M’mbelwa’s headquarters at Edingeni.

Turning to the issue of food shortages in the country, Chakwera said government, through Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is distributing relief food to affected households across the country.

“As a long term solution to food shortages, government is promoting irrigation farming through construction and rehabilitation of irrigation schemes countrywide. Through the irrigation schemes we will be able to grow crops two or three times a year and do away with overreliance on rain-fed agriculture,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Mzimba South West Constituency, Raymond Nkhata said Chakwera is making commendable efforts in creating a better Malawi for everyone through fair distribution of development projects across the country.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Mabulabo who spoke on behalf of M’mbelwa thanked Chakwera for the implementation of various development projects in Mzimba District.

Earlier, Chakwera inspected M’mbelwa Stadium and M’mbelwa District Council Office Complex construction projects at Mzimba Boma.

Reported by Yamikani Sabola