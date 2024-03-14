Irish Rule of Law International says Police officers should be giving children who are in conflict with the law a chance to change behavior by utilizing counseling and other law-based alternatives.

In collaboration with Lingadzi Police Station, the organisaton has organized a two-day orientation workshop aimed at strengthening diversion programs in police formations in order to divert children in conflict with the law and first-time offenders of minor crimes.

Speaking during the opening of the meeting, the program lawyer for the organization, Miss Martha Pigott, expressed optimism that the meeting will help officers understand correctional education, which she said has the potential to reduce cases of people relapsing into criminal behaviour.

Pigott stressed children who are in conflict with the law should be given chance to change behavior by utilizing counseling and other law-based alternatives.

On his part, Officer-In-Charge of Lingadzi Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Billy Chimbonga, said the initiative will help the station since most child-related cases are recorded in lower police formations.

Chimbonga further appealed with participants to act as community policing coordinators so that the message of child diversion can be disseminated.