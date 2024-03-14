Households affected by floods in Nkhotakota and Karonga districts have received 200 family tents from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Malawi.

Speaking in Lilongwe at Capital Hill, UNHCR Malawi country Representative, Kouame Cyr Modeste stated that Malawi is vulnerable to disasters so they thought it wise to come in and donate the tents through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

“Malawi is increasingly becoming vulnerable to natural disasters which result in internal displacements. We have clear examples of devasting effects of Cyclone Freddy, which displaced over 600,000 people last year.

“As part of response to recent flash floods in Nkhotakota and Karonga, we are making a donation of 200 family tents to the government of Malawi through DoDMA to support efforts in assisting the affected people,” said Modeste.

Commenting on the donation, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Director of Preparedness and Response, Rev. Moses Chimphepo commended UNHCR for the good gesture saying shelter is one of the greatest needs for the affected people.

“Currently, we have over 10,500 people in camps in the districts. The tents will go a long way in providing shelter as they are trying to rebuild their lives,” said Chimphepo.

Meanwhile, the 200 family tents donation is worth K127.5 million.