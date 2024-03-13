US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump face a rematch of the 2020 presidential election in eight months’ time after clinching their parties’ nominations for the 2024 election.

The BBC reported that following primaries on Tuesday, the two are now their respective parties’ candidates for the 2024 presidential elections. The nominations will be made official at party conventions in coming moths.

Biden, 81, said on Tuesday evening that he was “honoured” voters had backed his re-election bid “in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever”.

He said the US face challenges to its future as a democracy, as well as from those seeking to pass abortion restrictions and cut social programmes.

“I believe that the American people will choose to keep us moving into the future,” Mr Biden said in a statement from his campaign.

According to the BBC, Trump, 77, remains very popular with the Republican voter base, which has propelled him to victory in primary after primary over well-funded rivals.

The former US president has pledged stricter immigration laws, including promises to “seal the border” and implement “record-setting” deportations.

“Mr Trump has also vowed to fight crime, boost domestic energy production, tax foreign imports, end the war in Ukraine and resume an America first approach to global affairs,” the BBC reported.