The country’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), will this week conduct consultation meetings as it seeks to review the country’s school and college curricula and assessment procedures.

This is according to a press statement which has been signed by Dr. Frank Mtemang’ombe who is MIE Executive Director. It indicates that the Ministry through the Institute will hold the meetings from Wednesday 13th March, 2024 to Friday, 15th March, 2024.

According to the ministry, on Wednesday it will meet Development Partners and International Organisations while on Thursday it will meet Civil Society Organisations and professional bodies in the education sector.

On Friday, the ministry will meet Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and all the meetings will take place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, from morning to noon.

The Ministry of Education says the consultations on the school and college curricula are part of efforts to transform education in Malawi which are some of the aspirations of the Malawi 2063 Agenda. According to the ministry, the invited MDAs, DPs, CSOs and professional bodies have already helped the country on the same.

“The Ministry of Education (MoE), through the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), has embarked on reviewing school and college curricula and assessment procedures. The review focuses on pre-primary, primary, secondary and primary teacher education curricula.

“The purpose of the review is to align the school and the teacher education curricula with the aspirations of Malawians as stipulated in the Malawi 2063 Agenda. The school and college curricula review would critically support human capital development for socioeconomic growth by empowering citizens with the critical knowledge, skills, values and attitudes required to navigate the rapidly evolving global world,” reads part of the statement.

It is reported that discussions will centre around participants’ view on thematic areas of; the type of graduates the education system produces, knowledge and skills they expect the graduates to demonstrate, the kind of education Malawi should offer to meet the aspirations of the Agenda 2063.

Apart from that, there will also be discussions on successful implementation of curricula to produce the desired graduates in terms of teacher preparation, involvement of stakeholders, resourcing the curricula, leadership and management policies guiding curricula.