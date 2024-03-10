First Lady Monica Chakwera has commended health personnel at Mzuzu Central Hospital for their dedication in serving the nation through delivery of quality health services.

Chakwera said this on Saturday when she donated assorted medical items to the facility and over 200 hampers to patients.

She said despite the hospital serving a big population in the northern region, health personnel are very dedicated in provision of quality services.

“I commend you for being dedicated to improve delivery of services in this whole region. Quality health service is a basic human rights,” she said.

Madame Chakwera said government is also committed in investing in health care services by provision of good infrastructure to create healthier future for Malawi.

Hospital Director for Mzuzu Central Hospital Dr. Ted Bandawe was very grateful for the visit and donation by the first Lady.

Bandawe said the donation will make significant impact to the delivery of services at the hospital.

He requested for state of the art paediatric and maternity units at the hospital since the space is limited. Bandawe added that the hospital is also lacking specialized equipment and human personnel to serve the population better.

Items which the First Lady donated included Hospital beds, mattresses, bags of maize, masks, plasters among others.

The First Lady has been going to different hospitals for donations of assorted items. Hospitals she has visited recently include Ntchisi, Chiradzulu, Balaka, Mwanza, Blantyre and Kabudula Community Hospital in Lilongwe.