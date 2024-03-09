The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), says it has put in place search and rescue equipment in case of a Tropical storm, as there is a 60 percent chance that the low pressure system currently in Mozambique channel may turn into a moderate Tropical storm which may get closer to the southern part of Malawi from Sunday, 10 March, 2024.

According to Public Relations Officer for DoDMA, Chipiliro Khamula, the department has activated all clusters (sector working groups) for swift anticipatory actions.

“DoDMA has prepositioned search and rescue equipment and has made standby arrangements for the deployment of a search and rescue team comprising the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) the Marine Department and the Malawi Red Cross Society,” said Khamula.

He has, however, advised the general public to take precautionary measures in order to save lives and reduce the shocks induced by the storm.

Khamula has also advised people in areas most likely to be hit by the storm to move to safer and higher areas, as a matter of urgency.

“Avoid crossing flooded rivers and walking through running water, stay away from power lines and electrical wires and report about fallen power lines to authorities, do not attempt to save personal property at the expense of your lives and that of your family,” he added.

DoDMA has also urged people in flood prone areas to store essential property in safe higher grounds as well as provide first aid treatment to the injured, those in shock and call for medical help.