United Nations Development Program (UNDP) regional bureau of Africa director Miss Ahunna Eziakonwa on Tuesday held a round table dialogue with different stakeholders in Blantyre on her four day first official visit to Malawi.

The director held the long night closed dialogue at Ryalls hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre on the topic of Identifying structural barriers and accelerating solutions to gender equality and women’s empowerment in Malawi by 2030.

Minister of gender children and social welfare Jean Sendeza, UNDP resident representative Fenelia Frost and head of missions for Iceland Inga Petursdottier were among the available participants.

Before landing in Blantyre the African’s UNDP director had different activities in Lilongwe and Mchinji on her visit to the warm heart of Africa with the government of Malawi to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.