Leader of Salvation for all Ministries Apostle Clifford Kawinga has called upon Men of God and other people to work together in addressing challenges which the country is facing.

Kawinga who is also the owner of Creck Hardware said this on Sunday at N’gabu Chikwawa district,when he donated relief items including 10 kilogram bags of maize flour valued at 65 million Kwacha, to over 2000 hunger stricken households.

Speaking after the donation, Kawinga said the country is going through a lot of challenges such as drought. He said people in the county need to work together in making sure that people who are facing challenges are being helped and also given hope through the word of God.

“We bought the word of God that sustains their spiritual life in the long run and the mission of the Salvation for All Ministries and also the leader of salvation for all Ministries is to make sure that we increase the number of winning souls in the kingdom of God and hence we are in this mission and we shall continue with the same mission,” said Kawinga.

According to Kawinga,, a lot of people in the country have committed suicide and the only way to end that is to bring the message of hope to them.

“Faith brings joy, if somebody is out of faith automatically the hope will be diminished and the end result he/she will commit suicide which is evil. So it’s our responsibility as men of God to help this people,” he said.

He added that during the donation, a lot of people gave their lives to Christ people and were really happy when they returned home.

In his remarks, Senior Chief N’gabu said the food assistance has come at the right time as a lot of people in the area are facing hunger because of Cyclone Freddy which affected their crops and damaged some households last year.