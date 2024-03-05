Moyale Barracks Football Club and kit sponsors Medhealth have parted ways after a three year partnership.

According to reports, Medhealth will not renew the contract this season.

Marketing manager for Medhealth Maya Kafwamba said the company wants to use other strategies to promote the brand.

“The partnership was a success considering that Moyale is a big name hence it added value to our brand promotion strategy.

“Moyale Sports helped us to make a name in the northern region. What we wanted to achieve, we have achieved so far and we are coming out as a happy sponsor.

“We came in some three years ago in 2021 and we are happy that during our time we managed to help not only the football team but also Netball, Volleyball, Basketball and others,” said Kafwamba.

In his remarks, Moyale Barracks Sports General Secretary Omega Masamba thanked Medhealth for the years with Moyale.

He added that the the club has already engaged several companies to come in and help in terms of sponsorship.

In a related development, Masamba has denied that Moyale coach Prichard Mwansa has been deployed back to Mafco.

“I am also hearing from you. As Moyale Barracks, we don’t have that reference letter for Mwansa to return to Mafco, so it’s hard to comment as of now,” he said.

In the 2023 Super League season, Moyale Barracks football team survived the chop of relegation on the last day.