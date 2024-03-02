World Vision Malawi (WVM) has distributed over K79 million to 527 households affected by hunger in Chikwawa District.

Each household has received K150,000. One of the beneficiaries Obay Tenet said the money will help him to buy at least three bags of maize.

He further said this help comes at the right time because he’s tired of eating nyika as daily food which can affect their health.

According to Andrew Chimera, food assistant manager at WVM, this is part of organisation’s lean season food distribution exercise which will reach out 15,222 households affected by hunger in Chikwawa.

“The Lean Season Response cash transfers are for 3 months, beneficiaries were provided with 150,000 once off cash transfers ( K50,000/ month).

During this season, Chikwawa initially targeted 48,889 beneficiaries, but has managed to reach out to 51,157 beneficiaries.

This is a positive development because it simply means more families have benefitted from the Lean Season Response Program.

Out of these, 15,222 are expected to receive K150,000 cash each from World Food Programme through World Vision while the rest have benefitted from other government initiatives namely Mtukula Pakhomo and Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme.

Chikwawa was allocated cash transfers for Lean Season Response/ Katambalale and not maize so people have been advised to use the money to buy maize.