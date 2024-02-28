The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Enforcement Division Unit is conducting a maize crop slashing exercise in prohibited places within the city.

Speaking on behalf of the Council’s Enforcement Division, Officer- In Charge Inspector, Allan Domingo, said his team has slashed 10 maize fields planted against the provision of Physical Planning Act of 2018.

The act states that it is illegal to use undeveloped plots, open spaces and road reserves as agricultural garden for cultivation.

LCC enforcement team slashing maize crops.

The first exercise was conducted in Area 43 on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, where some residents planted in prohibited areas.

LCC has since appealed to the public to comply with Lilongwe City Council’s bylaws to avoid any inconveniences.