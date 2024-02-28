Fast rising musician Yonzo B, who recently won women’s hearts with his hit Anzao A Bea, is back with another banger titled Suna which has also positively been welcomed by fans on social media platforms.

The artist released the song on Monday which has been encompassed by a captivating and clean video.

Speaking to Malawi24, Yonzo B said the new song is encouraging people to accept a person they are dating, even if that person has some problems or is not financially stable.

“The song is all about consistency in terms of relationship. Some girls and boys have second thoughts when they are in a relationship. They do not value their partners.

Suna is encouraging lovers to love one another in every situation -Yonzo B.

So the message in the song is encouraging people who are in relationships to accept what they have and be loyal to their partners, whether that person is not beautiful or not financially stable,” said Yonzo B.

The new song by Yonzo B is already trending on the internet and local television stations. The song has also been uploaded on YouTube.

Many people have praised the artist for the song saying it has a good message and the video is very clean and the creativity in it is on point.

“I think this guy is really talented.The song is another banger and visuals are on point. We have talent in Malawi,” someone commented on Facebook.

Yonzo B whose real name is Tina Chimaliro is very passionate about music and despite facing challenges, he never lost his love for music and now he is growing in the industry by making good songs which are being enjoyed by many Malawians.