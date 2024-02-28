President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Baldwin Samuel Chiyamwaka as new secretary for Information and Digitalization.

This is according to a post by the Malawi Government.

Chiyamwaka is a recipient of the US Department of State International Visitors Programme (IVLP) Investigative Journalism Award, Baldwin is a highly experienced, reputable and skilled Communications Specialist, International Development Executive, Human Rights Practitioner; Educationist and Researcher.

He has extensive experience in the communications industry having worked as Communications Specialist with World Vision International; as a journalist and editor with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) in the Ministry of Information and as Executive Director for Media Council of Malawi.

He has worked in the Development industry (Non-Governmental Organisations – NGO) Sector for over 20 years as Deputy Country Director for VSO International, and Hivos Foundation as Head of Malawi Country Office, Regional Programme Manager for Southern Africa Hub (Open Society Programme), and Global Programme Manager responsible for Myanmar, Kenya and Malawi (PROTECT Programme); Social Accountability and Civic Engagement Technical Advisor for RMNCAH Programme at UNICEF Malawi and Senior Researcher at the prestigious think tank, Institute for Security Studies.

Chiyamwaka has also provided high – level coordination and leadership as Commissioner for the Malawi Human Rights Commission chairing the Civil and Political Rights Committee and the Access to Information Committee; served on several boards such as chairperson of Farm Radio Trust (FRT), Foundation For Community and Capacity Development (FOCCAD); Chairperson of Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Board of Trustees; Board Member of Baobab Health Trust, Trustee of the Association of Business Journalists in Malawi, Chairman of LC Pharmacies board of Directors and Chairman of Lilongwe Pentecostal Church Private Schools Board of Directors.

At the moment, he is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM).