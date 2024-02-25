Amid hunger crisis in Malawi, 500 families at Namwera area in Mangochi district have received bags of maize flour from an Islamic organisation called Darusunnah Foundation.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) National Chairman, Sheikh ldrissah Muhammad presided over the event at Kwiputi Primary School in the lakeshore district.

ln his remarks, Sheikh Muhammad hailed the organisation for the donation saying it has come timely when there is food insecurity in some parts of the country.

MAM National Chairman urged the association to continue supporting Malawians with various initiatives aimed at uplifting lives of the citizenry.

Speaking at the same event, Darusunnah Foundation’s Secretary General Hussein Mussa said the organisation is committed to continue uplifting lives of people in the country. Sheikh Mussa applauded MAM for supporting all the initiatives rolled out by the organization.

Beneficiaries of the project commended the organisation for bailing them out amid the crisis.

The project which is worth MK45 Million benefits Mangochi and Salima districts. The project is being funded by Dar Al Ber from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).