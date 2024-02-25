Lack of readily available markets in agribusiness has been singled out as one of major challenges affecting the youths who have the skills and abilities to venture into agripreneurship.

The statement was made on Thursday during Dialogue on Interventions for Youth Engagement in Agripreneurship in Malawi” in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Senior Research Fellow Development Strategy and Governance Division Dr Kristin Davis said that despite the issue of lack of markets, there is a need to support the youth with finance as a capital because skills alone cannot work on its own.

Davis added that lack of finance has been a major challenge among the youth due to in access of loans living the youth with no options to use .

“There is a great opportunity for the youths out there all what is needed to focus on the mindset change. We want to work together with other stakeholders and partners to come up with interventions that can support the young people in agribusiness,” she explained.

On his part, Coordinator Chairperson for activities and Initiatives in Malawi Ggenga Akinwale said that they are supporting the youths in Agripreneurship so that they can create job opportunities.

Akinwale noted that Malawi can tap into its agriculture potential, economic growth as a way of alleviating poverty and creating a dynamic innovating agricultural landscape.

Director of Program at National Youth Council of Malawi Williot Joaquim Lumbe said that they are looking into policies that can enable a lot of youths to be involved in all the agricultural activities .

The program is being conducted by Ukama Ustawi which supports climate – smart agriculture and livelihoods in East and Southern Africa is working towards fostering youth agripreneurship in Malawi.