Malawi Police Service (MPS) says a group of young people in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attire are the ones who attacked DPP members on Saturday near Lilongwe City Mall where DPP members gathered for a blue parade.

Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya has said in a statement that following the attack, some people sustained injuries of various degrees and are receiving treatment while seven motor vehicles have been damaged.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations to arrest and bring to book those responsible to the fracas in relation to the politically motivated violence.

“MPS reminds all political parties and their followers that Malawi is built on a strong democratic foundation where every citizen’s political rights, which include to peacefully and lawfully gather with others, are guaranteed,” said Kalaya.

He has further pleaded with leaderships of all political parties in the country to tame their supporters, especially now that the country is moving towards the 2025 General elections.

Meanwhile, the DPP through its spokesperson has accused the ruling Malawi Congress Party of being behind the attack. According to a statement by DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba, the attackers arrived at the scene in a vehicle belonging to an MCP member.

However, MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma has distanced the party from the barbaric acts.