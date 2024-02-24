Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM) in the Zomba Diocese has introduced a project called Food Crisis Response which will provide cash amounting to K100,000 to each of 607 households at Sub Traditional Authority ldana.

CADECOM Project Coordinator at Zomba Diocese, Anastanzio Makhulula, disclosed this during District Executive Committee meeting at Zomba District Council when introducing the safety net project

Makhulula said the project will be implemented at four Group Village heads under Sub T/A ldana’s area.

He further disclosed that the 607 beneficiary households will receive the cash through mobile money transfer on their phones.

The beneficiary households have already been identified by the Zomba District Council and verification will follow to ascertain their eligibility in the safety net project.

Makhulula hailed Zomba District Council’s District Executive Committee for welcoming the new project saying this will cushion vulnerable households against the looming hunger.

He said CADECOM will implement the project in all the catholic dioceses in Malawi and 4000 vulnerable households are expected to be reached out with cash.

Zomba District Commissioner Reinghard Chavula commended CADECOM for introducing the new project in the district.

Chavula expressed hope that the project will improve people’s living standards at Sub T/A Idana in Zomba.

CADECOM will implement the project with financial support from Scottish Government through Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund ( SCIAF).