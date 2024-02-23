Thugs armed with stones, panga knives and catapults who were reportedly wearing masks in order to disguise themselves have damaged cars, injured people and scattered Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members who gathered on Saturday 24 February, 2024 at Mbowe filling Station in Lilongwe.

One of the injured persons

A lorry number plate “LA 9108” was spotted carrying thugs at Mbowe filling station where DPP members gathered in readiness for their Blue Convoy Parade.

Some DPP members have been severely hacked and their personal cars badly damaged in the fracas including various property has been stolen.

The DPP planned to hold their peaceful road shows sensitising people the importance of registering for the coming 2025 election and obtaining a national ID.

DPP senior officials have said that they do not doubt that the fracas has been caused by Malawi Congress (MCP).

In the meantime, Malawi Police have arrived at the scene but have not said anything yet.

One of the DPP lawmakers, Victor Musowa, who was also present at the scene said they have followed all procedures notifying and lodging a complaint to police on the matter.