A newly-formed grouping, The Northern Alliance, has challenged politicians, the clergy and businesspersons in the northern region to engage government in a positive way by providing alternative views on how best it can implement development projects.

Speaking in Mzuzu during a media briefing, Chairperson for the grouping, Prophet Vasco Daniels Madhlopa, expounded some of the strategies it has put in place to bring together all development stakeholders based in the region.

Madhlopa who is also leader of Breakthrough Ministries International Church lamented that the north has too many political leaders who pursue personal interests and fail to work collaboratively, a situation that creates disunity and divisions among northerners, who in turn, fail to speak with one voice.

He then revealed that as one way of enabling government to undertake tangible developmental initiatives in the region, the organization will be working hand in hand with the public and private sector as well as leaders of all political parties in establishing advocacy groups in rural areas and urban centers.

“It is anticipated that this approach will induce government and developmental partners to give the north a new look by constructing the Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu, a modern Mzuzu Stadium, M’mbelwa University in Mzimba, new markets, a modern Mzuzu Stadium and better roads,” said Madhlopa.