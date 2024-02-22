The Malawi Minister of Finance, Honourable Simplex Chithyola Banda, will today Friday, 23rd February, 2024 present the 2024/25 National Budget Statement.

Chithyola Banda is expected to present the 2024/25 budget statement at 2:00 PM in Parliament.

It is also reported that after the presentation of the Budget Statement, the House is expected to commence Cluster Committees to further scrutinize the presented national budget.

The Cluster Committees are expected to meet for two weeks starting on Monday, 26th February to Friday, 8th March, 2024.

In March last year, Chithyola’s predecessor Sosten Gwengwe presented a MK3.79 trillion budget before Chithyola revised it to MK4.33 trillion in December.

The current budget comes amid a continued rise in prices of goods and services under the Lazarus Chakwera administration. People in the country have also been hit by hunger and this is not expected to end soon because the 2023/24 agriculture season has been affected by drought and the yields are estimated to be low.