Silver Strikers head coach Peter Mponda has booted out Sibusiso Padambo as the Goalkeeper’s trainer, replacing him with Victor Mphande.

Mponda announced his new backroom staff as he has also added two members to his new look technical panel.

The former Flames and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets captain has brought in Zicco Mkanda as the strikers coach, while Emmanuel Chipatala is the new team manager, replacing Young Chimodzi Junior who is now the second assistant coach.

Peter Mgangira has been maintained as the first assistant coach, with Taonga Chimodzi being maintained as the data analyst.

‘Mjojo’ has also maintained his medical team as both Andrew Mtalimanja and Chikondi Kaminga will continue serving the club as the doctor and physiotherapist, respectively.

He has also added Cassim Wasili as the welfare manager.

Through Silver’s media department, Mponda said; ““Some days ago I was announced as the new Head Coach of Silver Strikers Football Club which is a huge task that requires a panel to share roles and fight for a common goal, therefore, I have made a selection of my technical panel going into the 2024 season and I am confident these people will help me in executing my job as head coach perfectly.”

“I plead with the fans and everyone associated with the team to rally behind us as we aim to work to get the much-needed results”, he Mponda.

Mponda replaced Pieter De Jongh, who was fired by the club following his failure to win any Silver’s at the end of the 2023 season.

His first official match will be against Bullets in the Charity Shield match.