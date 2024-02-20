Member of Parliament for Chitipa South Welani Chilenga says last week was the first time he has seen Members of Parliament responding to the State of Nation Address from outside Parliament.

Chilenga said this on Monday while calling Kondwani Nankhumwa as genuine Leader of Opposition.

His statement came after Democratic Progressive Party members in Parliament responded to SONA from outside the Parliament while Kondwani Nankhumwa, the leader of opposition, who was expelled from the party, responded to the SONA in Parliament.

“Some parties claim to be democratic while selection of leadership is based on blood,” said Chilenga.

He added that some opposition members think being on the opposition side is about opposing everything from government.

“Opposition is not about opposing everything that government is doing,” he added.

He openly told Parliament that Chitipa South will from now onwards not oppose for the sake of opposing.

He said the SONA which the President presented has good contents for better Malawi. He also added that people in his Constituency believe that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will upgrade Kapirinkhonde- Mpata road before 2025.

Currently, Parliament recognises Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition while DPP says its Leader of Opposition is Mary Navicha.

In his response to the SONA, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Beater Awali urged government to take seriously the hunger situation which people are currently experiencing in the country, especially in the Southern Region.

Awali added by expressing concern over the decision by government to relocate headquarters of most government departments from southern region to Lilongwe saying it has great impact on people’s economy.