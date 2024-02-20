The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has partnered with FDH bank to support Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Training (TEVET) graduates with loans for business start-ups.

According to FDH bank’s, Deputy Managing Director, George Chitera, the bank thought the need to partner with TEVETA after realizing that TEVET students lack capital to enhance their brilliant ideas.

“TEVET students have brilliant ideas but what is lacking is financial support. Our soft loans will assist them achieve their dreams and as a bank we are happy to be a part of their journey,” said Chitera.

In his remarks, Executive Director of TEVETA, Elwin Chiwembu Sichiola highlighted that the partnership with FDH bank is a great move in empowering TEVET graduates.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower TEVET graduates with the necessary financial tools to kick start their careers.

“We believe that access to loans will not only enable them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures but also contribute to the economic development of the country,” said Sichiola.

Meanwhile, the loans have no requirement for collateral and graduates are to access them through groups after presentation of their business ideas.