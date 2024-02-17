A 22-year-old young innovator, Stuart Nankhumwa, has made a device capable of tracking vehicles which he says will make it easy to track stolen vehicles.

During the launch of the device in Zomba City, Nankhumwa also showcased his CCTV camera and a device us called Wrong Driving Monitoring Device that can tell an impending crash

Nankhumwa said he decided to make vehicle tracking device to help track stolen vehicles after observing an increase in cases of vehicle theft.

He also made a device that can raise an alarm if a vehicle or house is about to catch fire.

Nankhumwa who has previously created a free WIFl device, radio transmitting device and a drone said lack of financial resource is a limiting factor that hinders him to advance his innovative ideas.

He therefore appealed to companies, business individuals and government to help him financially to pursue further areas of his innovations in line with Malawi 2063 agenda

“My vision and mission is to reach out to young people by sharing with them my innovative ideas and skills to make them Malawi’s productive and innovative citizens in the world of technological advancement,” he added.

Apart from Nankhumwa (as main innovator), Nicholas Saiwala also displayed his cooking gas device while Hastings Banda displayed incubator machine.

Zomba City Council Chief Executive Officer, Archangel Bakolo said he was amazed with the innovations from the young people.

He said Zomba City Council will link up with partners to support the young men to advance their innovations, adding that such innovations are ideal for Malawi to achieve its 2063 development agenda.

Harriet Kam’mayani, sister to Nankhumwa, thanked all the people that patronised the technology exhibition.

She appealed to the corporate world, technological companies and individuals of goodwill to support her brother’s innovations and call on 0983 942 691 for more information.