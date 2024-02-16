Malawi captain at the successful Cosafa Women’s Championship Temwa Chawinga has been named Sports Personality of the Year while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has won non-Citizen of the year award at the 2023 Malawi Sports Awards.

The awards are currently underway at BICC in Lilongwe.

Temwa who joined American side Kansas City in January this year was the world top scorer for 2023 with 63 goals for club and country. She won the Golden Boot Award in the Chinese Super League with 30 goals, in the Chinese National Cup with 15 goals and also achieved the same feat in the Chinese FA Cup with six goals.

At the COSAFA tournament in South Africa, she also won the COSAFA Golden Boot with 12 goals as Malawi Women’s National Football Team clinched the cup.

At the awards, The Malawi National Women’s Football Team was named Team of the Year after they won the Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa last year. Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili was named coach of the year.

For the non-citizen of the year award, Pasuwa, who guided his team to their first ever quadruple last season, was nominated alongside Arjun Menon and Priyasha Santosh Shyrian.

In 2023, Pasuwa became the first coach in decades to win the TNM Super League for the fifth consecutive time and retained FDH Bank Cup for the second successful season.

He also won the Airtel Cup for the second time since its launch in 2017 and added the Castel Challenge Cup to the list of trophies won under his guidance.

Pasuwa has also won each and every Charity Shield Cup ever since its launch six years ago.

This is his third award after he was voted the Super League best coach of the season for two consecutive seasons.

His club was voted best club of the 2023 season at the MBC Entertainers of the Year awards hours after beating Silver Strikers on penalties in the Castel Challenge Cup.

Other winners at the awards included Enes Gumbo as referee of the year and Malawi Schools U15 Girls’ Team Captain Victoria Mkwala as Junior female sportsperson of the year.