Police in Mangochi have arrested a 24-year-old Junior M’bwana on allegations that he has been stealing money and cellphones from various women trapped in love affair.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said M’bwana was arrested on Wednesday through an intelligence-driven operation conducted by a team of detectives within the township.

She added that the suspect, who bears the Facebook username “Richard Chesani,” had been proposing to women on Facebook.

The station has recorded seven similar cases against him from various women in different areas, including Zomba, Mchinji, Liwonde, Mtakataka turn-off, and Lilongwe, over the past month.

“When love blossoms, the suspect would request to meet the victim in Mangochi and instantly take her to a salon to change her hair. In the process, he would borrow her phone and cash, then pretend that his phone had run out of battery. He would then vanish without paying for the salon costs,” she explained.

Daudi went on to say that in a recent scenario, M’bwana, on February 10, 2024, tricked a woman (name withheld) from Nsanje and went away with her Redmi Note 10 cellphone worth K250,000 through the same process.

She said after being stranded and held at the salon for hours, the woman reported the matter to the police who arrested him following a tip from members of the community.

So far, police have recovered two cellphones, and the recent victim has also identified the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who is also wanted by Lilongwe Police and other police formations for committing similar offenses, will appear before court to answer charges of theft after the completion of paperwork.

Police in the district are appealing to the public, especially women, not to be carried away with strangers they meet online to avoid being duped.