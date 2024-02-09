President Lazarus Chakwera says his government has created 1,358,809 jobs since 2020 mostly in agriculture, health and education sectors as well as in Management support services.

The President disclosed this today in Parliament during 2024 State of the Nation Address.

According to Chakwera, in this financial year 197,809 new jobs have been created.

“Madam Speaker, the ultimate goal of all our job creation efforts is the same as the ultimate goal of all our wealth creation efforts, namely to improve Malawians’ standard of living through better public service delivery,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also noted that his administration has embarked on the quest to secure jobs for young people abroad, and has already succeeded in sending hundreds of workers to Israel.

“I want to thank those Honourable members of the House who recently went to Israel to see for themselves that the programme is legitimate and safe. And what is most exciting is that we are now on course to sign a Government to Government initiative and agreement with Israel, aimed at exporting 100,000 young people to go and work there, which will translate to 6 million Dollars a year in remittances,” said Chakwera.