Former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames winger Dalitso Sailesi will get a compensation of $11, 000 (about K18 million) from FIFA, Malawi24 can reveal.

Sailesi, who is no longer an active footballer, was supposed to receive $128 675 (about K95.2 million in 2019) from Zambia’ Lusaka Dynamos, where he joined from Bullets, but he got nothing as the club never paid the player his money.

In October 2019, the world soccer governing body had ordered Dynamos to process his payment within 45 days, but the club appealed against the ruling.

For the matter to be heard, Sailesi paid K8 million appeal fee, with the other K8 million settled by the club, but despite winning the case, the player was never paid money.

The Zambian club received a ban from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in 2022 for failure to pay the fines to Sailesi and other players.

Read the statement from FAZ in 2022; We have noticed with great concern that by all indications that the club does not meet basic requirements to obtain a licence to participate in the forthcoming 2022/23 season.

“They [Dynamos] are also under several transfer bans with Fifa for unpaid dues and have several cases pending with the Fifa player status committee.”

The club was ordered to pay the fine for breach of a contract in which Sailesi and other players went several months without pay.