Malawi Netball star Mwai Kumwenda has said that she is expecting a baby and she will not participate in the 2024 netball season

Kumwenda who plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia has confirmed that together with her husband Wanangwa she is expecting a child.

“Wanangwa and I are very excited to be growing our family,” she told Melbourne’s club media.

“Family is the most important thing for us, and I am grateful to all of my teammates and coaches for all of their love. We cannot wait to cheer on the Vixens this season.”

According to her club, Kumwenda will not participate in the 2024 Suncorp Super Netball season, but will remain involved in the Vixens environment in an off-court capacity as the club celebrates and supports her growing family.

“The entire Vixens family is thrilled for MJ and Wanangwa, and we can’t wait to welcome their little one into the fold when the time comes,” said head coach Simone McKinnis OAM.

“As a club and as a team we’re behind her completely, and we’ll continue supporting MJ throughout her pregnancy.”

“MJ will remain a valuable part of our team throughout season 2024. We look forward to watching on and celebrating as her family grows this year, and welcoming her back when the time is right.”