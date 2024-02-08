The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) is geared to plant 100,000 trees within its service jurisdiction in the current forestry eason.

This was disclosed at Mulunguzi dam in Zomba when Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Liana Kakhobwe Chapota presided over launch of SRWB’s tree planting within the Forestry Season under the theme ‘Forest innovation in Action: Restoration for Sustainable Tomorrow ‘

The Deputy Minister said planting trees have multiple benefits on human life and she urged Malawians to plant trees in their respective homes and other areas.

She therefore commended the Southern Region Water Board for taking the lead in planting trees around Mulunguzi dam which is source of drinking water for residents of Zomba.

She also appealed to the board to ensure the trees are taken care and protected from bush fire to ensure high survival rate.

“There is great benefit in planting trees because tree help to protect river catchment for sustainable water supply.. Government will provide tree seedlings to different areas to allow people to plant many trees,” added Chapota.

Southern Region Water Board Chairperson, Brown Mpinganjira, said the board will plant 100,000 trees such that 73,000 trees will be planted in areas around Mulunguzi dam.

He added that SRWB has the mandate to provide clean water to Zomba residents as such, the board will take the lead in planting trees around the Mulunguzi dam.

During the tree planting launch, Eastern Region Police donated 800 tree seedlings to SRWB as part of the afforestation drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Gladson Chipumphula said the police decided to donate the tree seedlings to appreciate SRWB’s provision of safe water to residents of Zomba City and surrounding areas.

He therefore called on companies and people of goodwill to donate tree seedlings to the SRWB to ensure the board plant as many trees as possible in many areas.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Reinghard Chavula, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central, Bester Awali, soldiers from Cobbe Barracks led by Chief of Staff, Colonel, Kalenga, officials from Malawi Housing Corporation and Zomba City Council, Senior Chiefs Malemia and Chikowi took part in the tree planting exercise at Mulunguzi dam